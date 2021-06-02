Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Afternoon showers; coolest day for a long time

Chance of showers this afternoon, tonight, and tomorrow morning. Highs in the low 70s today, but we'll heat up in a big way the next several days.
Posted at 5:08 AM, Jun 02, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Becoming cloudy with a few sprinkles possible in the morning. Higher chance of showers after 2 p.m. High of 71°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low of 59°. Wind: S light.

Thursday: Chance of morning and afternoon showers. Thunder is possible. Brighter skies after 3 p.m. High of 77°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny and hotter with a slight chance of a shower or storm after 2 p.m. High of 84°.

