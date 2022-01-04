Metro Detroit Forecast: Another bright day ahead

This Morning: Mostly clear with a low of 18°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 35°. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph. Winds are stronger in the evening.

Wednesday: Windy with a high of 36° midday, but temps fall late. Mostly cloudy with a slight snow chance. Wind: SW 20-35 mph. Some gusts could reach 40 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

