Metro Detroit Forecast: Another cool and comfortable day

(WXYZ) — Wednesday: Sunny. High of 76°. NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 52°. Wind: Light.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High of 83°. Humidity is still low. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Chance of rain in the morning and afternoon. Strong storms are possible after 4 p.m. Humid day with a high of 85°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

