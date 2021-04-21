Metro Detroit Forecast: Another freeze warning tonight as the cold stretch continues

(WXYZ) — Freeze Warnings in effect until Thursday morning with another freeze expected Wednesday night.

Wednesday: Slick morning drive is possible, especially south of I-94. It will become partly sunny with a high of 44°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a hard freeze expected. Low of 27°. Wind: NW 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with a high of 53°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 62°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

