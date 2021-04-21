Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Another freeze warning tonight as the cold stretch continues

items.[0].videoTitle
We'll melt most of the snow with highs rising to the mid 40s this afternoon. Temperatures will drop into the 20s tonight, so the freeze warnings continues until Thursday morning.
Posted at 4:59 AM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 05:38:35-04

(WXYZ) — Freeze Warnings in effect until Thursday morning with another freeze expected Wednesday night.

Wednesday: Slick morning drive is possible, especially south of I-94. It will become partly sunny with a high of 44°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a hard freeze expected. Low of 27°. Wind: NW 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with a high of 53°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 62°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018