Metro Detroit Forecast: Another frigid morning

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, temps rising to near 29 degrees overnight. Winds: S 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy, milder. Highs into the mid to upper 30s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

