Metro Detroit Forecast: Another hot and muggy day leads to more storms and heavy rain

(WXYZ) — Today: Muggy with a morning shower or storm. Then a chance of storms after 2pm. Some storms in the evening could be severe with damaging wind gusts. High of 89° with heat indices in the mid 90s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. One more very muggy and warm night with a low of 72°. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm through the morning and afternoon. High of 82°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Humidity begins to drop as the wind shifts out of the north. Isolated showers and possible storms in the afternoon. High of 77°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

