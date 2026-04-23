Metro Detroit Forecast: Another nice day ahead

A great start to the day across Metro Detroit with sunshine from the early morning commute through the afternoon drive home. Temperatures begin in the lower 50s, then warm quickly through the 60s by late morning before reaching the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Light layers will be best early, but it’ll feel more like spring by lunchtime. A very comfortable day for getting outside after work or school.

Another warm day is ahead for the Detroit area with highs running well above the average of 62 degrees for this time of year. Many inland spots like Howell, Adrian, Lapeer, and Pontiac push toward the upper 70s, while lakeshore communities such as Port Huron and Port Sanilac stay cooler in the lower to mid 70s thanks to the southeast breeze. Expect a mix of sun and passing clouds with light winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Quiet weather continues tonight with mainly clear skies and seasonably mild temperatures. Most of Metro Detroit settles into the low to mid 50s overnight, while cooler Thumb communities dip into the upper 40s. Winds stay light out of the south around 5 to 10 mph. Good sleeping weather with no weather concerns expected.

Tomorrow starts dry with a few breaks of sun and temperatures climbing quickly through the 50s and 60s during the morning. By late morning and the afternoon, clouds increase and highs topping out near 70 degrees for many neighborhoods. Late in the day and into the evening, scattered showers and thunderstorms become possible, especially after the commute. Keep an umbrella nearby if you have evening plans.

The pattern turns a bit more unsettled heading into the weekend and early next week. Saturday features a chance for a few morning showers with highs near 65, followed by a dry and pleasant Sunday around 65 degrees. Rain chances return Monday with highs near 67, then a few lingering showers remain possible Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures staying in the low to mid 60s. Overall, still mild for late April.

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool with lows near 54. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Increasing clouds with some showers and storms possible, mostly in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SE 1-150 mph.

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