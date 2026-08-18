Metro Detroit Forecast: Another nice day with rain closing in

Today starts off sunny before clouds increase later in the afternoon. A few showers are possible with the best chances arriving this evening and tonight - but mainly up towards the tip of the thumb. A better chance for rain and isolated storms comes during the overnight hours as a cold front moves across the area. Severe weather is not expected. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 60s by Wednesday morning.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Rain and storms return Tuesday night

Isolated showers and storms continue Wednesday morning, with a few more possible in the afternoon, especially late. Skies will otherwise be partly sunny with highs near 80°.

High pressure builds back in Thursday and brings mostly sunny skies through Friday. High temperatures peak near 80° both days. Another chance for rain and storms arrives Saturday and potentially continues into Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny with some extra clouds late in the day. Rain chance starts late in the day or in the evening. The higher chances are north of M-59. Highs near 80°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear north and a few clouds south with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds: Light.

Wednesday: Isolated showers and storms. The best chances are early and late. Highs near 80°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

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