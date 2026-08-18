Metro Detroit Forecast: Another nice day with rain closing in

Today starts off sunny before clouds increase later in the afternoon. A few showers are possible with the best chances arriving this evening and tonight - but mainly up towards the tip of the thumb. A better chance for rain and isolated storms comes during the overnight hours as a cold front moves across the area. Severe weather is not expected. Temperatures fall into the low to mid 60s by Wednesday morning.
Watch the forecast below
Isolated showers and storms continue Wednesday morning, with a few more possible in the afternoon, especially late. Skies will otherwise be partly sunny with highs near 80°.
High pressure builds back in Thursday and brings mostly sunny skies through Friday. High temperatures peak near 80° both days. Another chance for rain and storms arrives Saturday and potentially continues into Sunday.
Today: Mostly sunny with some extra clouds late in the day. Rain chance starts late in the day or in the evening. The higher chances are north of M-59. Highs near 80°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear north and a few clouds south with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds: Light.
Wednesday: Isolated showers and storms. The best chances are early and late. Highs near 80°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 87%
- Dew point: 59°
- Pressure: 29.98 in
- Wind speed: 6 mph
- Wind direction: W
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:43 AM
- Sunset: 08:29 PM