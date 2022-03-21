Metro Detroit Forecast: Best day of the week

(WXYZ) — Today: Brighter morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. High near 60° in Detroit, cooler north. Light rain develops north of I-69 in the afternoon, with best chances across the northern Thumb. Wind: E 5 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with a low of 40°..

Tuesday: Light rain showers throughout the day. High of 45°. Rain likely overnight.

Wednesday: Showers throughout the day. High of 51°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

