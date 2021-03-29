Metro Detroit Forecast: Big temperature swings every day this week

(WXYZ) — Today: Sunny with a high of 54°. Wind: SW: 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and becoming breezy overnight. Low of 41°.

Tuesday: Windy and warm with a high of 69°. Showers possible after 8pm, but rain is more likely after midnight.

Wednesday: Much colder. Early morning rain showers could mix with snow. Partly sunny afternoon with a high of 48°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

