Metro Detroit Forecast: Big temperature swings every day this week

Sunny today with highs in the mid 50s. Strong south winds warm us up to nearly 70° tomorrow before a cold front knocks temps down Wednesday.
Posted at 4:39 AM, Mar 29, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Sunny with a high of 54°. Wind: SW: 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and becoming breezy overnight. Low of 41°.

Tuesday: Windy and warm with a high of 69°. Showers possible after 8pm, but rain is more likely after midnight.

Wednesday: Much colder. Early morning rain showers could mix with snow. Partly sunny afternoon with a high of 48°.

