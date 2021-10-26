Metro Detroit Forecast: Breezy and chilly as we begin to dry out

(WXYZ) — Lakeshore Flood Advisory in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 8 am Tuesday.

Today: Partly sunny or mostly cloudy at times with a high of 51°. It'll be cold and breezy gusts NW gusts 20-30 mph. Wind chills could be in the upper 30s at times this morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lighter wind and a low of 41°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 57°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 62°.. Rain moves in at night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

