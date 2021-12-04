Metro Detroit Forecast: Breezy and chilly today; late warm up with rain Sunday

(WXYZ) — Saturday: A pretty bright day with a high of 42°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph. Wind chills in the 30s in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 29°. Light wind.

Sunday: Slight chance of a snow shower in the morning. Chance of rain or a wintry mix after 2pm; changing to all rain after sunset. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s, but temperatures rise after 8pm to near 50° overnight. Rain continues overnight.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

