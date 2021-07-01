Metro Detroit Forecast: Brief relief from humidity

(WXYZ) — Thursday: Cooler and less humid with a few showers and storms after Noon. High of 78°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cool with low humidity. Partly cloudy. Low of 57°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cool and breezy with a high of 75°. Mostly sunny with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. High of 81°.

4th of July: Heating back up with rising humidity. Mostly sunny with a high of 89°. Partly cloudy at night, but humid, for fireworks.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

