Metro Detroit Forecast: Brief relief from humidity

Humidity drops this afternoon after a few isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Cooler and less humid days are on tap Friday and Saturday, but we'll heat up for the 4th of July.
Posted at 5:12 AM, Jul 01, 2021
(WXYZ) — Thursday: Cooler and less humid with a few showers and storms after Noon. High of 78°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cool with low humidity. Partly cloudy. Low of 57°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Cool and breezy with a high of 75°. Mostly sunny with a few more clouds in the afternoon. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low humidity. High of 81°.

4th of July: Heating back up with rising humidity. Mostly sunny with a high of 89°. Partly cloudy at night, but humid, for fireworks.

