Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Bright and cold Friday; Light weekend snow

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:56 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 05:50:34-05

(WXYZ) — Friday: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 20s. Light wind shifting out of the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Starting out clear. Clouds increase overnight. Low of 12°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers north of Detroit. Flurries possible and a little sun Detroit and south. High of 27°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. High of 25°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018