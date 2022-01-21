Metro Detroit Forecast: Bright and cold Friday; Light weekend snow

(WXYZ) — Friday: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 20s. Light wind shifting out of the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Starting out clear. Clouds increase overnight. Low of 12°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers north of Detroit. Flurries possible and a little sun Detroit and south. High of 27°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. High of 25°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor