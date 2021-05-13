Metro Detroit Forecast: Bright day near 70°

Watch
(WXYZ) — Frost ADVISORY until 7 AM for everyone except in Detroit and Wayne county. Lows will range from 35° to 40°.

Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 68°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

Tonight: Calm and mostly clear with a low of 45°. Light wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 70°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 71°.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 72°.

