Metro Detroit Forecast: Bright day near 70°

(WXYZ) — Frost ADVISORY until 7 AM for everyone except in Detroit and Wayne county. Lows will range from 35° to 40°.
Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 68°. Wind: NW 5 mph.
Tonight: Calm and mostly clear with a low of 45°. Light wind.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 70°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 71°.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 72°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
