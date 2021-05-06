Metro Detroit Forecast: Chilly and wet afternoon

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny early and then rain chances increase from west to east after 11 a.m. High of 55°. Rain totals less than 0.25". Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of rain until midnight. Then decreasing clouds. Low of 38°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Chance of showers in the afternoon. High of 56°.

Saturday: Morning frost possible. Partly sunny with a high of 59°.

Mother's Day: Chance of rain with a high of 58°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

