Metro Detroit Forecast: Chilly and wet afternoon

Increasing clouds this morning will eventually lead to a rainy afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s today. Rain moves out overnight, but more showers are expected Friday afternoon.
Posted at 5:03 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 05:31:53-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny early and then rain chances increase from west to east after 11 a.m. High of 55°. Rain totals less than 0.25". Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of rain until midnight. Then decreasing clouds. Low of 38°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Chance of showers in the afternoon. High of 56°.

Saturday: Morning frost possible. Partly sunny with a high of 59°.

Mother's Day: Chance of rain with a high of 58°.

