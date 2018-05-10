Metro Detroit Forecast: Chilly start to the weekend

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TODAY: Partly sunny, isolated showers, breezy. Highs near 70°. Wind: W 10-15 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Chilly with a few morning showers possible. Then afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

