Metro Detroit Forecast: Chilly start to the weekend

Partly Cloudy
HI: 72°
LO: 61°
Big cool down Friday
(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:
TODAY: Partly sunny, isolated showers, breezy. Highs near 70°. Wind: W 10-15 mph with higher gusts.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Chilly with a few morning showers possible. Then afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
