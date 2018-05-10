Metro Detroit Forecast: Chilly start to the weekend

Hally Vogel
5:03 AM, May 10, 2018
6 hours ago

Big cool down Friday

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

TODAY: Partly sunny, isolated showers, breezy. Highs near 70°. Wind: W 10-15 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Chilly with a few morning showers possible. Then afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,  Kevin Jeanes, Chris Edwards

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Kevin JeanesChris Edwards

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top