Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Chilly start to Tuesday

items.[0].videoTitle
It's going to be a cooler day in metro Detroit on Tuesday with temps barely reaching 70 in some spots. Temps are in the 40s to start the morning.
Posted at 5:17 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 05:32:06-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Much cooler with temps struggling to reach 70 degrees. Mostly sunny in the morning and then a slight rain chance from 2pm-7pm. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 52° (10° below average).

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 76°. Slight chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high 84°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018