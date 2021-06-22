Metro Detroit Forecast: Chilly start to Tuesday

(WXYZ) — Today: Much cooler with temps struggling to reach 70 degrees. Mostly sunny in the morning and then a slight rain chance from 2pm-7pm. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 52° (10° below average).

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 76°. Slight chance of a shower in the afternoon.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high 84°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

