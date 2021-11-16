Metro Detroit Forecast: Chilly Tuesday; then rising temperatures overnight

(WXYZ) — Tuesday: Cold start in the 20s with light winds. Partly cloudy with a high of 43°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Temperatures will be in the 30s through 10pm, but then rise overnight to around 50° by 6am. Wind: S 10 mph.

Wednesday: Warm and breezy with showers throughout the day. We may get some breaks in the rain from late morning through the early afternoon. High of 61°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Low of 39° and a high of 43°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

