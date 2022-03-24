Metro Detroit Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers

(WXYZ) — Today: Cloudy and breezy with occasional drizzle or light showers. High of 49°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph with gusts over 25 mph at times.

Tonight: Cloudy with a shower possible. Low of 38°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Friday: Another cloudy and breezy day with a chance of showers throughout the day. High of 47°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. High of 43°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

