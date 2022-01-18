Metro Detroit Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with a few snow showers

This Morning: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Low 24°.

Today: Lots of clouds with snow showers possible. High of 34°. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a mixed rain and snow shower. High 37° around midday and then temps drop into the 20s by the end of the day. Wind: W 15-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

