Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold and blustery Monday; Wind Advisory begins at 10am

(WXYZ) — Wind Advisory from 10am until 7 pm today - gusts up to 45 mph will be possible this afternoon. Drive carefully as snow showers and gusty winds could reduce visibility.

Today: Windy and much colder. Temps drop throughout the day. Wind chills will be in the 20s after 9am, and could drop into the teens before sunset. Lake effect snow showers may move in from western Michigan this afternoon. Little to no accumulation is expected, but watch for low visibility while driving. Wind: W 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Wind chills dropping into the single digits overnight. Mostly cloudy with a low of 19°.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high of 28°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow. High of 33°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

