Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold and breezy again today before a warmup
Monday: Cold and breezy with a few early morning flurries. Mostly sunny afternoon with a high of 33°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 19°. Wind: N 5 mph.
Posted at 5:09 AM, Mar 28, 2022
(WXYZ) — Monday: Cold and breezy with a few early morning flurries. Mostly sunny afternoon with a high of 33°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 19°. Wind: N 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 41°. Increasing clouds late with a chance of wintry mix at night. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Slick roads possible before sunrise. Rain showers through the day with a high of 60°.

