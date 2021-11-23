Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold and sunny

items.[0].videoTitle
It's the coldest morning of the season so far, but sunshine will warm us up to 40 degrees this afternoon. Warmer weather returns with rain for Thanksgiving Day.
Posted at 5:14 AM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 06:04:50-05

(WXYZ) — Tuesday: Cold morning in the 20s. Sunny with high of 40°. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear start to the night with increasing clouds overnight. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Morning sun then breezy with increasing clouds and a high of 49°. Winds: S 10-25 mph. Chance of showers after sunset.

Thanksgiving Day: Rain likely in the morning. Then rain showers the rest of the day. High of 47°. Rain totals around 0.25".

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018