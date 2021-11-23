Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold and sunny

(WXYZ) — Tuesday: Cold morning in the 20s. Sunny with high of 40°. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear start to the night with increasing clouds overnight. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Morning sun then breezy with increasing clouds and a high of 49°. Winds: S 10-25 mph. Chance of showers after sunset.

Thanksgiving Day: Rain likely in the morning. Then rain showers the rest of the day. High of 47°. Rain totals around 0.25".

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

