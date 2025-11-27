Metro Detroit Forecast: Expect a cold and windy Thanksgiving

(WXYZ) — This afternoon we’re looking at mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a few flurries and snow showers as cold air settles in and conditions tighten up. It’ll feel chilly with temperatures in the mid 30s and a brisk wind making it feel like the teens for much of the day — so bundle up if you’re heading outside. Tonight into Friday morning, temperatures dip into the upper 20s, so any wet surfaces could freeze and make roads or sidewalks slick. Friday itself stays cold and mostly cloudy, with highs only around 34 and lows dropping toward 22. It’ll be breezy again but the wind isn’t expected to die down, which will make the day feel even colder than the actual temps shows. As for snow, there’s a chance that what develops later today could leave a light dusting to 2" in spots but nothing like a heavy winter storm. In short: the next 24–36 hours are your window for fewer weather issues. Big changes arrive for the weekend, that could disrupt travel.

This weekend is shaping up to bring our first more organized winter system of the season, and while it doesn’t look like a blockbuster storm, it will bring enough snow and mixed precipitation to cause slow-downs and travel issues at times. Saturday starts off cold and cloudy, with highs stuck in the low 30s again. Light snow or on-and-off flurries may pop up at any point, but the more steady snow looks to arrive later in the afternoon and especially Saturday night as the main disturbance moves in. Roads could become slick quickly after sunset with temperatures falling below freezing. By Sunday morning, snow is likely across much of Metro Detroit, and depending on how temperatures behave, parts of the area may see a brief mix of sleet & rain later in the day — especially closer to Detroit and the downriver areas. Right now, this looks like a 2 – 4 inch type system for most neighborhoods, with the potential for a localized 3 – 6 inches north and west of Detroit. Winds will stay breezy through the weekend, adding to low visibility at times and making it feel colder. Overall, this won’t be a high-impact winter storm, but it’s enough to create travel headaches, slick roads, and the season’s first accumulation. If you’ve got weekend plans, Saturday morning is the calmest window before snow becomes more widespread late in the day.

Mike Taylor Snow Forecast

Today: Cloudy skies with peeks of sun expected today. Windy conditions will continue with highs in the mid 30s. Snow showers and occasional snow squalls will be possible as well, so look out for slick roads. Winds: W 20-30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy skies continue with a few flurries and snow showers. Lows will drop in the low 20s. Winds: W 15-25 mph

Friday: Brighter skies are expected in the morning with clouds returning in the afternoon. Highs around 34. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph.

