Metro Detroit Forecast: Snow, rain, Freezing rain, and sleet all possible tonight

Tonight: A light wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain with temperatures just below freezing. Watch for slick roads through the Tuesday morning drive. Low of 30°. Wind: E 10-20 mph.
Tuesday: Chance of the wintry mix changing to rain from south to north through the morning. Mostly cloudy with a high of 46°.
Wednesday: Happy St. Patrick's Day | Partly Sunny with a high of 52°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
