Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold heading to the polls today

(WXYZ) — Today: Cold start in the 30s if you're heading to the polls this morning. Mix of sun and clouds with a few lake effect flurries or sprinkles. High of 46°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Light shower or flurries possible overnight. Low of 30°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 45°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 45°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

