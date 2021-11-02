Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold heading to the polls today

items.[0].videoTitle
We're starting out near freezing this morning, and we'll only warm up in the mid 40s. A few light mixed-lake effect snow showers are possible from Lake Michigan.
Posted at 4:42 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 05:54:57-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Cold start in the 30s if you're heading to the polls this morning. Mix of sun and clouds with a few lake effect flurries or sprinkles. High of 46°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Light shower or flurries possible overnight. Low of 30°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 45°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 45°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018