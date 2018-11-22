Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold Thanksgiving Day

Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold Thanksgiving Day

Kevin Jeanes
3:28 AM, Nov 22, 2018
32 mins ago

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny. Highs around 30°.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with overnight temperatures in the mid 20s.

FRIDAY: A cold start for the early shoppers with temps in the 20s. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

WEEKEND: Rain Saturday and dry Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 40s both days. 

What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,  Kevin Jeanes, Chris Edwards

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Kevin JeanesChris Edwards

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top