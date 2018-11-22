Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold Thanksgiving Day

(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:

THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny. Highs around 30°.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with overnight temperatures in the mid 20s.

FRIDAY: A cold start for the early shoppers with temps in the 20s. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

WEEKEND: Rain Saturday and dry Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 40s both days.

