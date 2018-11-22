Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold Thanksgiving Day

Cloudy
HI: 32°
LO: 28°
(WXYZ) - Next 48 Hours:
THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny. Highs around 30°.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold with overnight temperatures in the mid 20s.
FRIDAY: A cold start for the early shoppers with temps in the 20s. Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.
WEEKEND: Rain Saturday and dry Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 40s both days.
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Kevin Jeanes, Chris Edwards
Twitter: Keenan Smith, Dave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes, Chris Edwards
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.