Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold, wet, and windy start to Memorial Day weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Cold, wet, and windy; especially in the morning. The rain could linger into the afternoon on the east side. High of 51° with NE wind gusts 20-30 mph. Rain totals between 0.5" and 1".

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Low of 44°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Some morning clouds, mostly south. Then partly to mostly sunny with a high of 63°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 70°. E 5-10 mph.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy with a high of 74°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

