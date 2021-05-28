Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold, wet, and windy start to Memorial Day weekend

Temperatures struggle to climb out of the 40s today with morning rain and gusty northeast winds. Drying late this afternoon with highs near 50°.
Posted at 5:16 AM, May 28, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Cold, wet, and windy; especially in the morning. The rain could linger into the afternoon on the east side. High of 51° with NE wind gusts 20-30 mph. Rain totals between 0.5" and 1".

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Low of 44°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Some morning clouds, mostly south. Then partly to mostly sunny with a high of 63°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High of 70°. E 5-10 mph.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy with a high of 74°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

