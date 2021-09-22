Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold, wet, and windy Wednesday as flood watch continues

(WXYZ) — A flood watch is in effect for all of southeast Michigan until Thursday morning. Watch for flooded roads.

Today: A chilly, windy, and rainy day with a continued risk of flooding. High of only 59° in the morning and then settling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Wind: N 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Another 1" to 2" of rain possible through the day.

Thursday: Rain still likely, especially early, but it should be lighter. High of 57°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 71°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor