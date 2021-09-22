Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold, wet, and windy Wednesday as flood watch continues

Posted at 3:57 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 03:57:16-04

(WXYZ) — A flood watch is in effect for all of southeast Michigan until Thursday morning. Watch for flooded roads.

Today: A chilly, windy, and rainy day with a continued risk of flooding. High of only 59° in the morning and then settling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Wind: N 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Another 1" to 2" of rain possible through the day.

Thursday: Rain still likely, especially early, but it should be lighter. High of 57°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a high of 71°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018