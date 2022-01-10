Metro Detroit Forecast: Coldest arctic blast this season so far

(WXYZ) — Monday: A chance of flurries and snow showers with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 20°. Wind chills could be below 0° at times this morning, and will rise between 0° and 5° this afternoon. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: A chance of flurries and snow showers with mostly cloudy skies and a low near 3°. Wind chills below 0°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph; getting lighter overnight.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 24°. Wind chills near 0° in the morning; near 10° in the afternoon. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

