Metro Detroit Forecast: Coldest stretch of the season so far

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny start with wind chills near 0°. A few lake effect snow showers later in the day. High of 20°. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers still possible through around 3 a.m. Low of 3°, but wind chills could be as low as -10°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Coldest morning of the season so far. Partly sunny with a high of 18°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Another cold start. High of 26°. Chance of light snow at night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor