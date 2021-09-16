Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Comfortable today; hotter this weekend

Posted at 4:35 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 04:35:17-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Cool and comfortable morning. Mostly sunny with a high of 78°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 61°. Wind: Light

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Slight chance of a morning or afternoon shower. Partly sunny with a high of 80°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
