Metro Detroit Forecast: Comfortable today; hotter this weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Cool and comfortable morning. Mostly sunny with a high of 78°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 61°. Wind: Light

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Slight chance of a morning or afternoon shower. Partly sunny with a high of 80°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor