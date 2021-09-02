Metro Detroit Forecast: Comfortable weather continues into the holiday weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Sunny with a high of 78°. Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 56°. Wind: N 5 mph

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 77°. Wind: NE 5 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 77°. 20% chance of a shower after 6 p.m. Chance of showers continues overnight.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 78°. 20% chance of a showers.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

