Metro Detroit Forecast: Comfortable weather returns as kids return to school

(WXYZ) — Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 85°; the start of a stretch of cooler and more comfortable weather. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 64°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with low humidity and a high of 81°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

