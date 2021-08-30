Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Comfortable weather returns as kids return to school

items.[0].videoTitle
The humidity drops throughout the morning, and we'll begin a stretch of cooler and more comfortable weather across southeast Michigan.
Posted at 4:55 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 05:31:50-04

(WXYZ) — Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 85°; the start of a stretch of cooler and more comfortable weather. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 64°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with low humidity and a high of 81°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018