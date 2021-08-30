Metro Detroit Forecast: Comfortable weather returns as kids return to school

(WXYZ) — Monday: Mostly sunny with a high of 85°; the start of a stretch of cooler and more comfortable weather. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 64°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with low humidity and a high of 81°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
