Metro Detroit Forecast: Cool and breezy; a few afternoon showers

(WXYZ) — Freeze warning in St. Clair, Livingston, Sanilac, and Lapeer counties and a frost advisory until 8 AM everywhere else. Wednesday morning could be very similar.

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning and then breezy and partly sunny in the afternoon with a chance of a shower after 2p.m. High of 55°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Frost possible again. Clearing skies with a low of 37°. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 63°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

