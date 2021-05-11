Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Cool and breezy; a few afternoon showers

Our cool stretch of weather continues today with highs in the mid 50s. We'll have a 30% chance of a passing shower after 2 p.m. Another frost or freeze is possible tonight.
Posted at 4:24 AM, May 11, 2021
(WXYZ) — Freeze warning in St. Clair, Livingston, Sanilac, and Lapeer counties and a frost advisory until 8 AM everywhere else. Wednesday morning could be very similar.

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning and then breezy and partly sunny in the afternoon with a chance of a shower after 2p.m. High of 55°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Frost possible again. Clearing skies with a low of 37°. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 63°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

