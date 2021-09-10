Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Cool start to a hot weekend

Posted at 4:33 AM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 04:33:17-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Sunny in the morning then partly sunny in the afternoon with a high of 76°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cool with a low of 59°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 84°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Sunday: Hotter and more humid with a high of 86°. Slight chance of showers and storms in the evening and at night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018