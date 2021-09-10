Metro Detroit Forecast: Cool start to a hot weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Sunny in the morning then partly sunny in the afternoon with a high of 76°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cool with a low of 59°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 84°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Sunday: Hotter and more humid with a high of 86°. Slight chance of showers and storms in the evening and at night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

