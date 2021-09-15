Metro Detroit Forecast: Cooler and more comfortable

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid with a high of 76°. Slight chance of a shower across the Thumb. Fewer clouds later in the day. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 58°. Wind: NE 5 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high of 78°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 83°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
