Metro Detroit Forecast: Cooler today and a chance of light rain

(WXYZ) — Today: Patchy morning fog. Then cloudy with a chance of light showers from Noon to 8pm. Around 0.10" to 0.20" of rain possible. High of 58°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds overnight. Low of 37°. Light north wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 55°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Veterans Day: Slight chance of a shower around sunrise. Then a chance of rain after 4pm. Breezy and mild afternoon with a high of 62°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor