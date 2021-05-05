Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Cooler weather is here

items.[0].videoTitle
A northwest breeze and morning clouds will keep temperatures in the 50s today. We'll have more chances of rain Thursday and Friday.
Posted at 4:42 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 05:31:13-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy morning. Then partly sunny and cooler with a high of 58°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder with a low of 40°. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 57°. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Friday: Chance of light rain in the afternoon. High of 58°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018