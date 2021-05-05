Metro Detroit Forecast: Cooler weather is here

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy morning. Then partly sunny and cooler with a high of 58°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder with a low of 40°. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 57°. Wind: SW 10 mph.

Friday: Chance of light rain in the afternoon. High of 58°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor