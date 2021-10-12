Metro Detroit Forecast: Cooler with a few showers today

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning showers and possibly a thunderstorm. An isolated afternoon shower is still possible north of M59. High of 71°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 59° Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 74°.

Thursday: Light morning rain. Showers possible in the afternoon. High of 77°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

