Metro Detroit Forecast: Coolest day two months

(WXYZ) — Today: A bright morning then clouds build in the afternoon with a high of 72°. 20% chance of a passing afternoon shower. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Chilly night with a low of 52°. Mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 76°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

