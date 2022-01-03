Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Dangerously-cold start to the first work-week of 2022

Posted at 4:29 AM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 06:13:07-05

(WXYZ) — Monday: Very cold in the morning, but sunny. More clouds in the afternoon with a high of 27°. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 18°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 35°.

Wednesday: Chance of light snow. Breezy with a high of 36°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

