Metro Detroit Forecast: Dangerously-cold start to the first work-week of 2022

(WXYZ) — Monday: Very cold in the morning, but sunny. More clouds in the afternoon with a high of 27°. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 18°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 35°.

Wednesday: Chance of light snow. Breezy with a high of 36°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

