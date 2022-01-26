Metro Detroit Forecast: Dangerously cold today and tonight

(WXYZ) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT ALONG THE ST. CLAIR RIVER DUE TO ICE JAMS. MINOR FLOODING POSSIBLE ALONG THE SHORELINE.

Today: Dangerously cold in the morning with wind chills -5° to -10°. Bright morning, more clouds arriving later. Afternoon high of 18° with wind chills near 6°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 6°. Wind chills once again could be as low as -10°.

Thursday: Another cold start. Breezy with SW gusts 20 to 25 mph. High of 26°. Wind chills rise to the teens in the afternoon. A few flurries possible during the day, and light snow showers at night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

