Metro Detroit Forecast: Drier and milder today

A quiet and comfortable start to the workweek with plenty of sunshine early this morning before clouds gradually increase through the afternoon. Temperatures climb from around 60 degrees at 9 AM into the lower 70s by late afternoon. Despite the increase in cloud cover, conditions remain dry with highs topping out near 72 degrees. A light southwest breeze will make for a pleasant day across Metro Detroit.

Partly cloudy and cool overnight with temperatures falling into the middle 50s. Lows range from 53 degrees in Ann Arbor to around 57 degrees in Detroit, Windsor, and Monroe. Winds remain out of the west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Overall, a quiet night with no weather concerns.

Warmer air returns as southwest winds increase to 10 to 20 mph. High temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s across Southeast Michigan, including around 76 degrees in Detroit and Monroe. Clouds will increase during the day as a storm system approaches from the west. While much of the day remains dry, scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop later in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong to severe, so stay weather aware.

An active pattern settles in for the middle of the week. Wednesday brings the best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms, with highs near 77 degrees and a 40 percent rain chance. A few storms could be strong once to severe once again by Wednesday night. Shower chances continue Thursday morning with highs in the mid-70s. Conditions improve Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 77 degrees. The weekend looks fairly pleasant with partly sunny skies Saturday and temperatures remaining in the upper 70s. Another chance for scattered showers returns Sunday while temperatures hold steady in the upper 70s.

Today: It will be fairly bright in the morning and then clouds will build in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 50s in Detroit. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Storms are possible during the afternoon and evening and some of them could be strong enough to cause problems at times. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph

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