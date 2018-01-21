Metro Detroit Forecast: Drizzle/Fog today and tonight

Kevin Jeanes
5:50 AM, Jan 21, 2018
Be prepared for patchy fog this morning and again tonight.  Light rain or drizzle is possible throughout the day. We'll warm up a few degrees Monday, but cold air returns Tuesday.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

TODAY:  Areas of fog and drizzle. Highs near 40°. Winds: SE 5-10 
 
TONIGHT: More fog developing tonight. Light rain or drizzle. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
 
TOMORROW:  Showers, fog, milder.  Highs: 43-46 / Winds: ESE 5-10
 
