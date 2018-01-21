Metro Detroit Forecast: Drizzle/Fog today and tonight

Cloudy
HI: 42°
LO: 32°
fRCST
Be prepared for patchy fog this morning and again tonight. Light rain or drizzle is possible throughout the day. We'll warm up a few degrees Monday, but cold air returns Tuesday.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
