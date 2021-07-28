Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Dry and seasonable today; storms and heavy rain potential Thursday morning

items.[0].videoTitle
Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid 80s; which is about average for late-July. There is a chance of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Thursday morning.
Posted at 4:36 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 05:32:40-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°. Wind: NNE 5 mph.

Tonight: Increasing chance of storms after midnight. Some storms could be severe and produce localized flooding through daybreak tomorrow. Low of 70°.

Thursday: Storms are likely in the early morning before 10 a.m. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. There is a slight risk of severe storms with damaging wind gusts across southeast Michigan; a higher chance of severe weather exists west of Ann Arbor. Additional (non-severe) showers or storms are possible in the afternoon. High of 82°. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Cooler and more comfortable. Mostly sunny with a high of 78°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018