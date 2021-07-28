Metro Detroit Forecast: Dry and seasonable today; storms and heavy rain potential Thursday morning

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 84°. Wind: NNE 5 mph.

Tonight: Increasing chance of storms after midnight. Some storms could be severe and produce localized flooding through daybreak tomorrow. Low of 70°.

Thursday: Storms are likely in the early morning before 10 a.m. Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding. There is a slight risk of severe storms with damaging wind gusts across southeast Michigan; a higher chance of severe weather exists west of Ann Arbor. Additional (non-severe) showers or storms are possible in the afternoon. High of 82°. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Cooler and more comfortable. Mostly sunny with a high of 78°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

