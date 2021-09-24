Metro Detroit Forecast: Drying out today before more rain early tomorrow

(WXYZ) — Flood warnings continue for the Rouge River in Wayne Co., and Huron River in Livingston Co.

Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 72°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Low of 55°. Increasing clouds with a chance of showers after midnight. Rain is more likely closer to daybreak Saturday morning. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Morning rain. Rain totals between 0.25" - 0.50". Drying afternoon with decreasing clouds and a high of 67°. Wind: WSW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 70°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor