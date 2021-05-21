Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Earliest 90° in metro Detroit since 1999

If we reach 90° today, it would be the earliest 90° in metro Detroit in a year since 1999. The average first 90°-day is in the middle of June.
Posted at 4:53 AM, May 21, 2021
(WXYZ) — Air Quality Action Day today - Elderly and those with severe respiratory issues should not over-exert themselves outdoors today. Carpool and don't refuel your car or mow your lawn until after 7 p.m., if possible.

Today: Partly sunny with a high of 90° in Detroit. Most areas outside the city will be in the upper 80s. Record high is 92°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 67°.

Saturday: Partly sunny, and slightly more humid with a high of 87°. 30% chance of rain in the morning and in the afternoon.

Sunday: Slightly more humid. High of 89°. Chance of rain and some thunder in the morning and afternoon.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
