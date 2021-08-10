Metro Detroit Forecast: Early morning rain kicks off an extremely humid Tuesday

(WXYZ) — Tuesday: Early morning storms before 8 a.m. Heavy rain could lead to localized street flooding. We'll get a break from the rain most of the day; maybe the entire day, but humidity will be very high with a high temp of 90°. Heat indices could be as high as 97°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A line of strong to severe storms will be possible after sunset. Storms may hold off until after midnight, but damaging wind gusts and hail are possible overnight. Low of 75°.

Wednesday: Chance of storms early in the day, and again late in the day. High of 89°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

